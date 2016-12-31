Senators looking forward into 2017

Senators looking forward into 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sen Shot

It's time to flip the Calendar into the New Year and the Ottawa Senators are looking forward into 2017 and the second half of the NHL season. The Senators currently sit second in `the Atlantic division five points back of the division leading Montreal Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sen Shot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nolkyl 1
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,814 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC