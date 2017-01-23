SCOC Midseason Report Cards: Frank Va...

SCOC Midseason Report Cards: Frank Vatrano

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Frank Vatrano's season didn't exactly get off to the rip-roaring start we'd hoped it'd be, as he suffered a torn ligament in his foot during practice before the season even began. The signs are encouraging however now that he's finally taken NHL ice, in 15 games he's been doing alright from the standpoint of his state of play, being one of four bruins with a shooting percentage in double digits, and being able to get into the scoring swing even after an extended absence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) 5 hr Lisa 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 21 AL A 1
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 18 Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jan 18 Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC