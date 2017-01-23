SCOC Midseason Report Cards: Frank Vatrano
Frank Vatrano's season didn't exactly get off to the rip-roaring start we'd hoped it'd be, as he suffered a torn ligament in his foot during practice before the season even began. The signs are encouraging however now that he's finally taken NHL ice, in 15 games he's been doing alright from the standpoint of his state of play, being one of four bruins with a shooting percentage in double digits, and being able to get into the scoring swing even after an extended absence.
