Schneider makes 22 saves as Devils beat Bruins, 3-0
Boston Bruins' Torey Krug hits the ice after being tripped by New Jersey Devils' Beau Bennett during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri, right, attempts to deflect the puck as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Risk makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Risk makes a save as New Jersey Devils' Adam Henrique, left, attempts to get his stick on the puck while Bruins' Zdeno Chara looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. NEWARK, N.J. -- PA Parenteau scored his fifth goal in eight games, Cory Schneider made 22 saves and the slumping New Jersey Devils beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC