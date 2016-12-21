Schneider makes 22 saves as Devils beat Bruins, 3-0

Boston Bruins' Torey Krug hits the ice after being tripped by New Jersey Devils' Beau Bennett during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri, right, attempts to deflect the puck as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Risk makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Risk makes a save as New Jersey Devils' Adam Henrique, left, attempts to get his stick on the puck while Bruins' Zdeno Chara looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. NEWARK, N.J. -- PA Parenteau scored his fifth goal in eight games, Cory Schneider made 22 saves and the slumping New Jersey Devils beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Monday night.

