Sabres' Johan Larsson done for season

11 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma offered an update on injured forward Johan Larsson on Monday and announced that the 24-year-old was going to be out "indefinitely" after undergoing surgery to repair elbow and wrist injuries. Larsson was injured early in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins when he fell hard into the boards and dislocated his elbow and wrist following a hit from defenseman Adam McQuaid .

