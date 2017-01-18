Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting Detroit to a comeback 6-5 win over Boston on Wednesday night Red Wings' Vanek, Nielsen score in 6-5 SO win over Bruins Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting Detroit to a comeback 6-5 win over Boston on Wednesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k27e4S Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano shoots as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Detroit. Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a comeback 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

