Recap: Carolina Hurricanes Defeat Boston Bruins in Overtime, Win Season Series
Sebastian Aho netted the Carolina Hurricanes ' game-winning goal at 1:34 of overtime to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-3 at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes took the season series with a two games to one margin, and earned five out of six possible points against the Bruins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC