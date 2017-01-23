Rask, K. Miller are ready for tonight's game against Red Wings
Tuukka Rask and Kevan Miller slot their way back into the lineups tonight. Rask left the B's last game at Pittsburgh with migraines , and Kevan has missed a few games with an upper body injury, since he got boarded by Jakub Voracek and sustained a concussion against the Flyers.
