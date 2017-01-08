Providence Bruins Shut Out Hartford W...

Providence Bruins Shut Out Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-0

1 hr ago

Anton Khudobin made 21 saves for the Providence Bruins Sunday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center to shut out the Hartford Wolf Pack , 3-0. Ben Marshall's first career AHL goal was the game-winner, and Alex Grant and Sean Kuraly scored in the third period for the Bruins.

Chicago, IL

