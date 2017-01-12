Preview: Bruins at Predators

Preview: Bruins at Predators

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

The Boston Bruins continue to thrive on the road and look to continue that trend when they wrap up a four-game road trip with a visit to the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Bruins erupted for their highest goal total in two months Tuesday in a 5-3 victory at St. Louis, which is among the league leaders in home wins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nolkyl 1
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,773 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC