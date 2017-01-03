Preview: Bruins at Blues
David Backes returns to the city where he spent the first 10 seasons of his career when the Boston Bruins continue their four-game road trip with a visit to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. Although Backes already faced his former teammates in Boston in November, it will be first time playing at Scottrade Center since leaving as a free agent after last season.
