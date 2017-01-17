On this day in history, Willie O'Ree made history in Boston by being the first Black NHLer ever.
In 1958, Boston lost a player on injury. They called up one Willie O'Ree to replace him for two games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|20 hr
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC