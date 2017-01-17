No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired

Per Steve Buckley of the Boston Herald, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs has placed the decision of whether or not to fire coach Claude Julien squarely at the feet of team President Cam Neely and GM Don Sweeney. Fine, but surely Neely and Sweeney would have to, and I'm using an old-fashioned business phrase, run it up the flag pole if they were to fire Julien.

