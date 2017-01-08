NHL Stanley Cup Odds Favor Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild
Jan 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports In Las Vegas, it's never too early to release the odds for a team - like the Chicago Blackhawks - winning the Stanley Cup We've welcomed in a new year with the Chicago Blackhawks posting a 2-1-0 record, keeping their Central Division and Western Conference leads by two points over the Minnesota Wild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC