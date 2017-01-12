Nashville Predators 2, Boston Bruins ...

Nashville Predators 2, Boston Bruins 1: Preds Gut Out Second Consecutive Win

Read more: On the Forecheck

Fresh off their 2-1 last second, overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks, the Nashville Predators were back in action Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. This will be the last Preds home game for a while - their next five games are on the road - and they don't return home until Jan. 24. The Predators came out aggressive early on, they swarmed the net and fired a couple of good shots at Boston goalie Tuuka Rask.

