Marchand to have hearing with DoPS for a nasty slewfooting on Niklas Kronwall
So Brad Marchand in the middle of the first period of last game did a not-good play that he was somehow able to get away without a penalty, shown from this tweet here The NHL announced today that Marchand will have a hearing for this stunt. Niklas Kronwall continued play and finished his night with 17 minutes clocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lisa
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 21
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC