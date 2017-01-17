Marchand has 2 goals, 3 assists and B...

Marchand has 2 goals, 3 assists and Bruins pound Flyers 6-3

Marchand had two goals -- one short-handed, the other an empty-netter -- and had three assists to lift the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Playing in his 500th game, Marchand stole the puck from Sean Couturier near the blue line in the defensive zone and skated in while being hooked by defenseman Ivan Provorov.

