Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to ...

Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to lighten No. 1 Andersen's load

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney makes a save against the Boston Bruins during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, scooping up 33-year-old McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nolkyl 1
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC