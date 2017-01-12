Islanders 4, Bruins 0: Isles, Greiss ...

Islanders 4, Bruins 0: Isles, Greiss rebound for franchise's first shutout in Boston

For the second time this winter, the New York Islanders sent Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out of the game early - his only two pulls this season - with a burst of three goals in a 5:20 span late in the second period. The first goal was all they needed as Thomas Greiss earned his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 matinee sleeper, the Islanders' first-ever shutout in Boston.

