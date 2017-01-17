Ice issue halts Penguins-Bruins game in first period
An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period. Maintenance crews initially came out during a stoppage for repairs on the ice along the boards near the Penguins' bench.
