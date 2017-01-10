Goalie nods: Ward to make 17th straig...

Goalie nods: Ward to make 17th straight start for 'Canes

15 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The last time someone other than Cam Ward started for Carolina was on Dec. 3. Michael Leighton got the call that night, a 4-2 loss to the Rangers in New York. Jorge Alves, the club's 37-year-old equipment manager and occasional practice goalie, received eight seconds of relief time in late December .

