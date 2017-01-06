Former Bruins player Ray Bourque, NHL legends to appear in Bangor

Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, along with seven other former National Hockey League players, will be appearing for a meet-and-greet next weekend at the Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway in Bangor. Bourque and the other players, including 2016 NHL All-Star game Most Valuable Player John Scott, will meet fans and sign autographs from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the casino's Sound Stage Lounge.

