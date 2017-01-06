Former Bruins player Ray Bourque, NHL...

Former Bruins player Ray Bourque, NHL legends to appear in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, along with seven other former National Hockey League players, will be appearing for a meet-and-greet next weekend at the Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway in Bangor. Bourque and the other players, including 2016 NHL All-Star game Most Valuable Player John Scott, will meet fans and sign autographs from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the casino's Sound Stage Lounge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nolkyl 1
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,854 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC