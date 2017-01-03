Florida Panthers well aware their second half needs to be much better than the first

Florida's 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night is not how the Panthers want to play in the second half of a season they hope is a lot more uplifting than the first. Through the first 41 games, the Panthers have done little to offer fans hope they will make their first trip to the postseason in consecutive years since doing so in 1996 and '97.

