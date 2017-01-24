David Pastrnak ends scoring drought, ...

David Pastrnak ends scoring drought, Bruins snap losing streak in OT

5 hrs ago

David Pastrnak ends scoring drought, Bruins snap losing streak in OT Pastrnak got his first goal in over a month in overtime as Boston ended its four-game skid. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kqhk3O BOSTON - David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

