Could James van Riemsdyk be a Boston trade target?

Coverage over the past couple of days has focused strongly on Don Sweeney looking West for a solution to the team's current scoring woes, with Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog the name coming up most often in conversation. The Avalanche asking for Brandon Carlo smacks of the kind of negotiation where the seller asks for the Earth in the hope of just getting a country instead - when that's the starting price, you know it's going to be expensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.