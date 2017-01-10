Colin Miller got pulled into a fight and absolutely rocked Scott Wilson
Don't fight anybody on Boston's defense, but definitely don't fight Colin Miller , as Scott Wilson was so willing to learn for us late into the second period of tonight's game. Just dominated him from bell to bell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 21
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC