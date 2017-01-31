Chara nets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Brui...

Chara nets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins beat Lightning 4-3

Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak since early December. Boston also got goals from Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano.

