Canadiens edge the Maple Leafs as Atlantic Canada's favourite NHL team

3 hrs ago

It's official - hockey lovers across Atlantic Canada can't get enough of their Canadian roots, as a new poll shows support is highest for the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. A survey conducted by Corporate Research Associates Inc., a public opinion and market research company, shows 26 per cent of respondents say the Canadiens is their favourite NHL team, while 20 per cent chose the Leafs.

