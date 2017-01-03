Canadiens edge the Maple Leafs as Atlantic Canada's favourite NHL team
It's official - hockey lovers across Atlantic Canada can't get enough of their Canadian roots, as a new poll shows support is highest for the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. A survey conducted by Corporate Research Associates Inc., a public opinion and market research company, shows 26 per cent of respondents say the Canadiens is their favourite NHL team, while 20 per cent chose the Leafs.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
