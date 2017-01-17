Bruins vs Blackhawks 1/20/17 Preview

Bruins vs Blackhawks 1/20/17 Preview

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Stakes: Claude Julien's life as a Bruin is hanging by the tiniest of threads and the B's need to win if they want to see him behind the bench at least one more game . Meanwhile, the Hawks are the Hawks, sitting pretty with 61 points in the Central, second in the division and seem to be on their way to the postseason again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Sat AL A 1
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 18 Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jan 18 Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC