Bruins-Red Wings on NBCSN's Wednesday Night Rivalry &...
NBC Sports presents five NHL games this week, highlighted by a Wednesday Night Rivalry matchup on NBCSN this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, when Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings host Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins. Bruins-Red Wings on Wednesday Night Rivalry kicks off a doubleheader which continues at 10:30 p.m. ET, when Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings host Joe Pavelski and the San Jose Sharks on NBCSN's Wednesday Nightcap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC