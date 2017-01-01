Bruins make quick work of Sabres
"It's something we've talked about," Tuukka Rask said after making 26 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday that completed sweeps of both a home-and-home set and the four-game season series with the Sabres. "We want to get that first goal more often," Rask said.
