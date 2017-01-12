Bruins get a scare as Rask leaves aft...

Bruins get a scare as Rask leaves after taking slap shot up high

11 hrs ago

The Boston Bruins are holding their breath on Thursday night after Tuukka Rask was took a Roman Josi slap shot up high. CSNNE.com's Joe Haggerty notes that the shot "shook him up immediately" and that he was being worked on in the Bruins dressing room.

Chicago, IL

