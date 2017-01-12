Bruins get a scare as Rask leaves after taking slap shot up high
The Boston Bruins are holding their breath on Thursday night after Tuukka Rask was took a Roman Josi slap shot up high. CSNNE.com's Joe Haggerty notes that the shot "shook him up immediately" and that he was being worked on in the Bruins dressing room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC