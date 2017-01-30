Brandon Carlo returns to practice

After injuring his right leg and not being able to return to the Bruins' game against the Penguins on Thursday night, he was on the ice for practice in between the All Star Break and the team traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning on Tuesday evening. Carlo has been a solid pairing with Zdeno Chara throughout the entire season and his presence would be missed on the top line.

Chicago, IL

