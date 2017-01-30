Brandon Carlo returns to practice
After injuring his right leg and not being able to return to the Bruins' game against the Penguins on Thursday night, he was on the ice for practice in between the All Star Break and the team traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning on Tuesday evening. Carlo has been a solid pairing with Zdeno Chara throughout the entire season and his presence would be missed on the top line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|19 hr
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Sat
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC