Boston transplant ready to help educa...

Boston transplant ready to help educate Las Vegas on Golden Knights, hockey

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Eric Tosi grew up in Beverly, Massachusetts, a city in Essex County along the shore that sits 30 minutes south of Boston, a place where the love of all things Bruins cross countless generations.He cheered for Cam Neely and Ray Bourque.His father loved Bobby Orr.His grandfather followed Eddie Shore and Milt Schmidt.His nephews now can't get enough of Patrice Bergeron."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) 23 hr SherrifPharts 4
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 21 AL A 1
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 18 Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jan 18 Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,339,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC