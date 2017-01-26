Boston transplant ready to help educate Las Vegas on Golden Knights, hockey

Eric Tosi grew up in Beverly, Massachusetts, a city in Essex County along the shore that sits 30 minutes south of Boston, a place where the love of all things Bruins cross countless generations.He cheered for Cam Neely and Ray Bourque.His father loved Bobby Orr.His grandfather followed Eddie Shore and Milt Schmidt.His nephews now can't get enough of Patrice Bergeron."

