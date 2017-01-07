Boston Bruins Weekly 3 stars: A tribu...

Boston Bruins Weekly 3 stars: A tribute to the ultimate Bruin

On Wednesday, the city of Boston, the Bruins and the game of hockey lost a legend . Milt Schmidt passed away at the age of 98. What people know today as "Bruins Hockey" exists thanks to Schmidt, the gritty forward helped forge the backbone of the organization.

