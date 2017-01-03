Boston Bruins place goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers

Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin looks for a whistle after blocking a shot from the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. After struggling between the pipes for most of the 2016-17 season, it appears that goaltender Anton Khudobin's days with the Bruins might be numbered. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday that the team has placed Khudobin on waivers -- giving every NHL team the opportunity to claim the 30-year-old netminder.

