Boston Bruins place goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers
Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin looks for a whistle after blocking a shot from the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. After struggling between the pipes for most of the 2016-17 season, it appears that goaltender Anton Khudobin's days with the Bruins might be numbered. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday that the team has placed Khudobin on waivers -- giving every NHL team the opportunity to claim the 30-year-old netminder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC