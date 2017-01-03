Boston Bruins place goaltender Anton ...

Boston Bruins place goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin looks for a whistle after blocking a shot from the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. After struggling between the pipes for most of the 2016-17 season, it appears that goaltender Anton Khudobin's days with the Bruins might be numbered. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday that the team has placed Khudobin on waivers -- giving every NHL team the opportunity to claim the 30-year-old netminder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nolkyl 1
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,640

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC