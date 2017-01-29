Boston Bruins Goaltender Zane McIntyr...

Boston Bruins Goaltender Zane McIntyre Sent to AHL to Play All-Star Game

The Boston Bruins have once again assigned Zane McIntyre to the AHL after recalling him on Jan. 28. The Bruins originally sent McIntyre to Providence to play against the Hershey Bears on Jan. 27 while the Boston Bruins had days off due to the 2017 All-Star break. In McIntyre's first game back with Providence, the Bruins earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the Hershey Bears.

