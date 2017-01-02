Boston Bruins: Glimpse At January, Projected Record, More
After a rollercoaster month of December, the Boston Bruins will look to find consistency in the New Year. What does the month of January look like for the Bruins and what is there to look out for? After going 8-5-3 in December, the Boston Bruins seek better thing as they head into 2017.
