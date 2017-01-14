Boston Bruins Bruins' weekly 3 stars: A pair of first-time All-Stars and a player on the rise

It's rather head-scratching that a pair of players featured in the latest edition of Weekly 3 Stars haven't been to the NHL's All-Star game yet in their careers, but that will end in a couple weeks when the game's elite take center stage in Los Angeles. Here's a look at a couple of core Bruins who will finally get their chance to showcase their talents with the best players in the world; along with kudos for another important veteran stepping up as of late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.