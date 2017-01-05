Boston Bruins Bruins honor Milt Schmidt with moment of 'celebration and applause'
The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 . Schmidt won two Stanley Cup titles as a player with Boston before enlisting in the Royal Canadian Air Force months after the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
