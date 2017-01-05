Boston Bruins Bruins honor Milt Schmi...

Boston Bruins Bruins honor Milt Schmidt with moment of 'celebration and applause'

4 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 . Schmidt won two Stanley Cup titles as a player with Boston before enlisting in the Royal Canadian Air Force months after the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

