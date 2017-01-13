Boston Bruins: Adam McQuaid Brings Back Old-Time Hockey
Boston Bruins defenceman Adam McQuaid found himself in a fight against Nashville Predators forward Derek Grant on Thursday night. McQuaid make quick work of the younger Grant, reminding other NHL players that he's still 'one tough hombre'.
