Boston Bruin Brad Marchand: 'No Question' a Gay Player Would Be Welcome in Pro Hockey

3 hrs ago Read more: Towleroad

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand spoke to ESPN about a tweet he wrote in late December denouncing a fan who called him a "fag", and about his support for gay people in general. Replied Marchand to the tweet : "This derogatory statement is offensive to many people around the world your the kind of kid parents are ashamed of."

