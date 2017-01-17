Boston Bruin Brad Marchand: 'No Question' a Gay Player Would Be Welcome in Pro Hockey
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand spoke to ESPN about a tweet he wrote in late December denouncing a fan who called him a "fag", and about his support for gay people in general. Replied Marchand to the tweet : "This derogatory statement is offensive to many people around the world your the kind of kid parents are ashamed of."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC