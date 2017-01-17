Blackhawks vs. Bruins Preview 2017: D...

Blackhawks vs. Bruins Preview 2017: Darling gets start in Boston

The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Friday night as look for their second win on the road of 2017. Chicago is coming off of a huge 6-4 comeback victory in Colorado Tuesday night, while Boston is coming off back-to-back losses.

