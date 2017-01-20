Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins Blackhawks beat Bruins 1-0 on Marian Hossa's late goal Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jIEhhz Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin tries to fight his way past Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. BOSTON - Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

