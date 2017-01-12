Backstrom named first star of the week as surging Capitals move to top of NHL
Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom, Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes left-wing Brock McGinn are the NHL's three stars of the week. Backstrom led the league with seven assists and 10 points in four contests as the Capitals extended their overall winning streak to nine games and moved to the top of the NHL standings.
