Backstrom named first star of the wee...

Backstrom named first star of the week as surging Capitals move to top of NHL

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom, Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes left-wing Brock McGinn are the NHL's three stars of the week. Backstrom led the league with seven assists and 10 points in four contests as the Capitals extended their overall winning streak to nine games and moved to the top of the NHL standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nolkyl 1
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC