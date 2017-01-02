Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.
Facing a must-sweep set against the Buffalo Sabres to end 2016, the Bruins took both games of the home-and-home from their Atlantic Division rivals to head into 2017 with a little momentum. It's momentum that the Black and Gold absolutely need as they begin the first month of the calendar year in New Jersey on Monday before another three-game-in-four-day stretch that also includes a first look at the NHL's leading point getter and another return of a former teammate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC