Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.

6 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Facing a must-sweep set against the Buffalo Sabres to end 2016, the Bruins took both games of the home-and-home from their Atlantic Division rivals to head into 2017 with a little momentum. It's momentum that the Black and Gold absolutely need as they begin the first month of the calendar year in New Jersey on Monday before another three-game-in-four-day stretch that also includes a first look at the NHL's leading point getter and another return of a former teammate.

