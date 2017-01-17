Anton Blidh sent down to Providence
In the span of said 19 games, he recorded a goal and an assist as a winger for the 4th line, typically playing around 8-10 minutes a night. While it's nice to have a 4th line that isn't always a hundred percent human garbage, Boston slowly getting healthier, and the unique question of where to put Matt Beleskey with Spooner and Schaller playing wing, made his role unfortunately a bit redundant.
