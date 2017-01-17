Anton Blidh sent down to Providence

Anton Blidh sent down to Providence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

In the span of said 19 games, he recorded a goal and an assist as a winger for the 4th line, typically playing around 8-10 minutes a night. While it's nice to have a 4th line that isn't always a hundred percent human garbage, Boston slowly getting healthier, and the unique question of where to put Matt Beleskey with Spooner and Schaller playing wing, made his role unfortunately a bit redundant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Sat AL A 1
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 18 Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jan 18 Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,814 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC