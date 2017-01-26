All-Star Game 2k17 Primer: Brad Marchand takes LA during the Skills Competition
As the All-Star Game descends on us once again, the NHL released the events the players will be heading up for the skills competition, and Marshy will be appearing in two of them! Winning the Skills Competition will earn the right to select both their first opponent and when their semi-final matchup will be played; first or second at Sunday's All-Star Game ...We think. The email is sort of hazy on whether or not the skills competition as a whole or the shootout competition is the deciding factor.
