Aho scores 2, including 0T winner, as...

Aho scores 2, including 0T winner, as Hurricanes beat Bruins

17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Sebastian Aho's second goal of the game, 1:34 into overtime, lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Derek Ryan and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes , and Camm Ward finished with 32 saves.

Chicago, IL

