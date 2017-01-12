1. Acciari makes NHL debut with Bruins
SELECT COMPANY: Johnston's Noel Acciari skates up ice during his first NHL game against the Calgary Flames on March 1. Johnston native Noel Acciari became just the 20th Rhode Islander to play in the National Hockey League when he made his debut for his hometown team, the Boston Bruins, on March 1 against the Calgary Flames.
