WJC: Finland's coaching staff got fired. They absolutely deserved it.
Finland had a bad year at the WJC and will be walking into the regulation round against Switzerland without pretty much their entire coaching staff, as they were canned after a 3-1 loss to their international rival Sweden, their third straight. Finland, for the record, has never been ranked worse than 7th since 1977.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nolkyl
|1
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
