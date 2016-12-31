WJC: Finland's coaching staff got fir...

WJC: Finland's coaching staff got fired. They absolutely deserved it.

Finland had a bad year at the WJC and will be walking into the regulation round against Switzerland without pretty much their entire coaching staff, as they were canned after a 3-1 loss to their international rival Sweden, their third straight. Finland, for the record, has never been ranked worse than 7th since 1977.

